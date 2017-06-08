PM Modi successfully bringing international community onboard on terrorism: Rajnath

[India], June 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his diplomatic skills, has been successful to bring international community onboard on terrorism.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his diplomatic skills has been successful to bring international community onboard on terrorism," Singh said during a press conference here.

Singh claimed that during three years of tenure, no major terror incidents took place except Gurdaspur and Pathankot attack.

"In three years of tenure, no major terror incidents took place except Gurdaspur and Pathankot. Our Prime Minister always raises the topic of terrorism on every platform," he said.

Singh also assured the nation that the Centre has decided to give integrated permanent solution to the problem of Kashmir.

"We have decided to give integrated permanent solution to the problem of Kashmir. With the support of Pakistan some disruptive powers are trying to create unrest in the valley. I am always open for discussions and dialogues. In healthy democracy, major problems can also be solved by dialogues and discussions," Singh further added.

On June 3, the Home Minister assured that a solution for the Kashmir unrest will be chalked out at any cost, while adding that all the impediments coming in between the better future of Kashmir will be removed.

"We will find a permanent solution to Kashmir. It might take some time because the problem which has been prevailing since 1947, the solution to it cannot be taken out with just a snap. We will remove all the impediments for a better future of Kashmir. The nature which has given talent in the hands of the people of Kashmir will be used for the development of the Valley and country. Nature has not given those hands to pelt stones," he said.

Rajnath reiterated the government's stand on Pakistan being behind those forces which are trying to bring disturbance in the Valley.

"We have always maintained that Pakistan is sheltering those forces which are trying to destabilise Kashmir. This won't go for long," he said. (ANI)