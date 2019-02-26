PM Modi takes Delhi Metro ride to visit ISKCON

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening took a Metro to reach the ISKON temple here where he participated in a function to unveil a very large edition of the Bhagwad Gita.

The Prime Minister embarked from Khan Market station and interacted with passengers on the train. Some of them touched his feet and greeted him. He took a baby onto his lap and spoke to another toddler even as people jostled to take selfies with him.

The PM unveiled the ‘Astounding Bhagavad Gita’, which measures 2.8m x 2m (closed) and weighs 800 kg, and said to be largest Bhagavad Gita to be ever printed.

The Gita Aradhana event was at ISKCON-Glory of India Cultural Centre. Modi has in the past taken the Metro several times. (ANI)