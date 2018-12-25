PM Modi, Telangana CM meeting likely on Wednesday afternoon

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday. The meeting is likely to take place sometime in the afternoon on Wednesday, sources said.

Chief Minister Rao's meeting with Prime Minister Modi comes close on the heels of TRS chief's meeting with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Sunday, and thereafter with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

During his meeting with Patnaik, Chief Minister Rao, popularly known as KCR, had asserted that there is a dire need for the unification of regional parties to replace the Congress and the BJP at the Centre.

"The country needs a change for which dialogue has begun. We are doing our part but nothing concrete has emerged so far. We have just begun the dialogue. There is a strong need for an alternative to Congress and BJP," Rao told media persons in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, which he repeated after meeting Chief Minister Banerjee in Kolkata too. In New Delhi, Chief Minister Rao is also scheduled to meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. He is also likely to meet various Union Ministers to discuss the issues related to Telangana. Telangana Chief Minister's visit to New Delhi and his proposed meeting with Prime Minister Modi are taking place after 15 days of the announcement of Telangana Assembly poll result in which KCR's TRS won 88 seats out of a total of 119 seats, while the BJP got just one. (ANI)