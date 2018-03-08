PM Modi tells TDP ministers 'I am with Andhra'

[India] March 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers who resigned from the Union Cabinet that he is with Andhra Pradesh.

This was informed by Y.S. Chowdary at a press conference in presence of Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Union Aviation Minister Raju and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology andEarth Sciences Y.S. Chowdary submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Modi on Thursday evening amid the ongoing TDP-BJP tussle over the special status for Andhra Pradesh.

They resigned on the directions of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

"Prime Minister Modi received us cordially and said that whatever delay has happened, but we will work towards it. The Prime Minister said clearly that 'I am with Andhra Pradesh and I will serve people of the state'," Chowdary told reporters.

Replying a question about what was the way forward, Chowdary said, "We have to ensure whatever commitments and assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act as well as the promises made by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on the floor of the Rajya Sabha are fulfilled."

He said that since they have resigned from the council of ministers so they will have more freedom in the parliament to pursue the issues.

While answering another question, Chowdary said it was not fair to expect Prime Minister Modi to deal with these issues.

"I don't think it's fair on our part to expect the Prime Minister to deal with these issues. It's for the concerned ministries to take up. A considerable amount of time has already lapsed. The sentiments of the Andhra has to be addressed by Chandrababu Naidu, and in these circumstances, unless we support our people, we hear them out and work for it, it does not make sense. So, our leader has made a made the right decision to come out of the government. As per the direction of our party president, we resigned today," Chowdary said.

Raju said that despite their resignations, the TDP is continuing as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"The issue of Special Category Status should have been addressed by the Centre a long time ago," Gajapathi Raju said.

He said that the Centre was viewing the Andhra people as 'residue material'.

"From Andhra Pradesh, we have now become residue state of Andhra Pradesh. The residue is the problem and there are certain commitments that were given by the national parties at that particular time and everyone in Andhra Pradesh wants that to be implemented," Raju said.

Both the TDP leaders thanked Prime Minister Modi for the "cooperation extended by him" during their tenure. (ANI)