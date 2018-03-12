PM Modi thanks Varanasi for supporting development projects

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people of Varanasi for giving him an opportunity to inaugurate projects for the benefit of general public.

From flagging off Patna-Maduadih Intercity Express to the distribution of gas connections among the people under Ujjwala Scheme, Prime Minister Modi pointed overall benefits.

"I am happy to be in Kashi and inaugurate development projects that will benefit the citizens. The people of Kashi extended a very warm welcome to French President Emmanuel Macron and I'm so glad about it," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a public gathering.

"A rail service that connects Kashi and Patna has been launched," Prime Minister Modi added. Lauding the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government towards the massive development, Prime Minister Modi said, "I would like to appreciate the efforts of Adityanath-led government in the housing sector and to ensure that more people get access to housing facilities". "The Adityanath-led Government is doing a wonderful job in the state. They are implementing schemes extremely well. I congratulate the entire team in Uttar Pradesh," Prime Minister Modi added. Further, speaking about festivals towards cleanliness, Prime Minister Modi stated that "I went to a unique programme in Varanasi- a Kachra Mahotsav. Such festivals are vital to spreading awareness on cleanliness. Indian Government is committed to its continuous development and up gradation. As it will provide top quality healthcare to the poor." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron enjoyed a boat ride on the banks of Ganga river at the renowned Assi Ghat. The boat was decked up with flowers. The ride culminated at the historic Dashashwamedh Ghat. The two leaders were accompanied by Adityanath and other officials. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi flagged off a train between Maduadih Railway Station in Varanasi and Patna. He launched various development projects and also addressed a public meeting at the DLW Grounds in Varanasi. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated the 100 MW solar power plant in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The solar plant has been built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore by French firm Engie. It will generate 15.6 crore units of electricity annually, which is about 1.30 crore units per month. (ANI)