PM Modi the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians: Rahul

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): In yet another potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official app NaMo, Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi equated the former to the "Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians."

Firing a fresh salvo, Rahul, in a tweet alleged that the NaMo app secretly records the user's location, audio, video, contact information and other personal data.

He also accused Prime Minister Modi of "forcing" 13 lakh NCC cadets to download the mobile application.

"Modi's NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks your location via GPS. He's the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP," Rahul tweeted.

A furore erupted yesterday after Rahul accused Prime Minister Modi of leaking details of users to US firms through the NaMo app. "Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," Rahul tweeted. Rahul made the statement after media report quoted a French security researcher claiming that the Narendra Modi app sends all the device info and personal data including email IDs, photos, gender and names of the users without consent to a third-party domain belonging to an American company. However, government sources on Sunday clarified that the app does not ask for a blanket access to the users' personal data. (ANI)