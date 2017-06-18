PM Modi to address 33rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 25

[India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with people in the 33rd edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on June 25.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister asked the people to share their ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi App.

People can also share their views, ideas and suggestions in the My Gov Open Forum.

In the last edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi spoke at length about the International Yoga Day.

He urged the nation to make Yoga an essential part of their lives to remain stress free, and said that Yoga is the only thing that is uniting the world.

Prime Minister Modi further emphasized that Yoga has come forth as a gift from India to the world, at a time when disruptive forces are tearing the world apart, adding that Yoga helps to unite the body, mind, soul and now is similarly uniting the world. He asked the youth to remember the freedom fighters who laid their lves fo the freedo struggle and told them to make a trip to the cellular jails, especially the Cellular Jail, also known as ' Kaala Paani' jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He also praised the media for its vital role in spreading the message of cleanliness.(ANI)