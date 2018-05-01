PM Modi to address BJP Kisan Morcha Karyakartas tomorrow

[India], May 1 (ANI): With the Karnataka Assembly elections around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing Kisan Morcha Karyakartas of Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit, on Wednesday.

The address will begin at 9:00 a.m. via the Narendra Modi (NaMo) App.

On April 26, the Prime Minister interacted with the Karnataka faction of the party workers via the NaMo App, and boosted their morale.

On a related note, Prime Minister Modi kickstarted a series of election rallies in the poll-bound state on Tuesday, holding three rallies on the first day alone.

He is scheduled to address 12 more rallies in Karnataka until May 8. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)