PM Modi to address conference on Transformation of Aspirational Districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conference on Transformation of Aspirational Districts tomorrow.

This event is being organised by National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with officials' in-charge of the transformation of over 100 districts.

This event is in keeping with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a New India by 2022.

The Union Government has embarked on a major policy initiative for the rapid transformation of districts that are lagging on specific development parameters.

Senior Government officials in the rank of Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary have been designated as officers' in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and the states in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts. (ANI)