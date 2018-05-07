PM Modi to address K'taka BJP workers today

[India] May 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with the Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha Karyakartas (workers) via the Narendra Modi (NaMo) App.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "On Monday, 7th May, at 9 AM I look forward to an interaction with @BJP4Karnataka Yuva Morcha Karyakartas via the NaMo App. Our young and energetic Karyakartas are doing commendable work at the grassroots level and popularising the good work of the Central Government among people."

Earlier on May 1, Prime Minister Modi had interacted with Kisan Morcha Karyakartas of BJP's state unit, via the NaMo App, and boosted their morale. On a related note, Prime Minister Modi kick started a series of election rallies in the poll-bound state on May 1 and held three rallies on the first day alone. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)