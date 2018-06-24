PM Modi to address nation in 45th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

[India], June 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in India and abroad in the 45th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at 11 am today.

The programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.

It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. And will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR's website - www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 PM.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Prime Minister said, the diverse thoughts and inputs received for Mann Ki Baat have greatly enriched the platform. (ANI)