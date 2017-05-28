PM Modi to address nation on 32nd 'Mann Ki Baat'

[India], May 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday speak to the nation in the 32nd episode of the monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 a.m.

In the last episode of the programme broadcast on April 30, the Prime Minister had said, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is not only limited to the confines of India but also applies to the global context.

Prime Minister Modi had also said neighbouring countries should be with India in its journey towards progress so that they may develop equally.

On South Asia Satellite which was launched last month, he had said it will go a long way in addressing South Asia's economic and developmental priorities, Natural resources mapping, tele medicine, in the field of education, deeper IT connectivity and fostering people to people contact. (ANI)