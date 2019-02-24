PM Modi to address nation via Mann Ki Baat

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 53rd episode of his monthly radio-broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

It will be PM Modi’s second broadcast of Mann Ki Baat in this year.

Today’s episode would be Prime Minister’s first radio address since the ghastly Pulwama terror attack which had shocked the entire nation.

The Prime Minister through his address on the radio aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and inform them about the initiatives of the government and seek support in nation building and governance.

In the last edition of the radio broadcast, the Prime Minister had hailed the contribution of the Election Commission of India for continuously working towards strengthening the democracy and had also urged the youth of the country who have attained the age of 18 to register themselves as voters. The program will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR. (ANI)