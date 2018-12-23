PM Modi to address public rally in Odisha in January

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega public rally on January 5 in Odisha's Baripada followed by another visit to Western Odisha on January 16.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha twice in January 2019, He will address a mega public rally on January 5 in Baripada followed by another visit to Western Odisha on January 16," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Odisha on Monday (tomorrow) and launch various scheme and projects worth over Rs. 15,000 crore.

Sharing details of the same, Pradhan said, "Schemes and projects worth over Rs. 15,000 crore will be launched by Prime Minister Modi on his visit to Odisha on Monday. He will be dedicating various projects to the nation. Prime Minister Modi will also release the commemorative coin and postage stamp in memory of Paika Rebellion and would address a large public rally. The people of the state are anxiously waiting for his arrival." Speaking further on the 120+ seat target set by BJP president Amit Shah for the upcoming state Assembly elections, Pradhan said, "The goal that has been set by BJP president for the elections, and the party workers working in this direction will further get a boost, with the visit of Prime Minister Modi." He also attacked the ruling Odisha government on the farmer issue asserting, "The state government has ignored the needs of the farmers. The irrigation facility in the state is close to negligible for the last 19 years. The cold storage facility has been the same since the last two decade. Odisha chief minister (Naveen Patnaik) is duping the farmers with false promises. " (ANI)