PM Modi to address rally on maiden visit to Udupi

[India], May 1 (ANI): Ahead of elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be visiting Udupi in Dakshina Kannada.

The Prime Minister, who is visiting the temple town for the first time after taking charge, will be addressing a rally here.

With Prime Minister Modi visiting the region, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre believes that the visit could spike voting percentage by around 15 to 20 percent.

Known for its religious institutions, mutts and temples, many events, including political rallies have taken place here, the most recent one being that carried out by BJP MP from Udupi, Shobha Karandlaje.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, who kick-started the BJP campaign in Karnataka today at Chamarajanagar, s expected to address rallies at Udupi and Belagavi districts as well. Prime Minister Modi will be addressing a total of 15 rallies in five days in poll-bound Karnataka. (ANI)