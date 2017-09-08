PM Modi to address Student Leaders Convention on September 11

[India], September 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a student leader's convention on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Centenary Celebration and 125th Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's address at the Chicago World Parliament of Religions on September 11.

The Theme of the programme will be on "Young lndia, New lndia - A Resurgent Nation: from Sankalp to Sidhhi".

On September 11, at 10.30 am, Prime Minister Modi will address the nation to remind one and all about the relevance and significance of Swami Vivekananda's teachings in the backdrop of today's social milieu.

It would be of particular importance for the youth of today to understand and absorb the content of Swami Vivekananda's messages to the World, in order to ensure their right educational, career and spiritual growth. In the light of the above, it is requested that all vice -chancellors of Universities, heads of higher educational institutions provide an opportunity and facility to the teachers and students to view Prime Minister Modi's address by: - Identifying for the above programme a common place, audio-visual room or auditorium in the campus. - Installing of proper TV and projection facility for wide viewing. The students and teachers may be encouraged to participate in the event. It is requested that the above event is propagated effectively and interested students obtain the facility to view such a significant programme that could be life changing. The programme and venue may be prominently displayed on the campus notice board. The link for the webcast of the programme is http://webcast.gov.in/mhrd (link also available on MHRD Website http:/1mhrd.oov.in) and the common email id to which any queries may be addressed is kumar.aswani@nic.in. Swami Vivekananda was a great philosopher-saint, who through his teachings, strove to infuse a knowledge amongst people that addressed their spiritual as well as socio-economic needs, so as to the enhance the quality of their lives. (ANI)