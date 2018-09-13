PM Modi to attend Ashara Mubaraka in Indore tomorrow

[India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Ashara Mubaraka, the commemoration of the death anniversary of Imam Husain on September 14 in Indore.

The event will be organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community, a release of the Prime Minister's office said.

The Prime Minister will address a gathering. The event will include speeches by Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin - spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community -- and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Ashara Mubaraka refers to a period of 10 days at the beginning of the Islamic year. It is dedicated to the remembrance of the Prophet Mohammed and his Ahle Bayt (family and kin), specifically his grandson Imam Husain. The tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is known as Ashura and marks the day on which Imam Husain was killed along with his family members and companions. (ANI)