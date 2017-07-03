PM Modi to attend G-20 Summit in Germany

[India], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Hamburg in Germany from July 6-8 to attend the 12th G-20 Summit.

In a series of Facebook posts from his account, the Prime Minister said:

"On the evening of July 6, I will commence my visit to Hamburg for the 12th G-20 Summit hosted by Germany. Over two days on 7th and 8th July, I look forward to engaging leaders from other G-20 countries on the vital issues affecting our world today that have a bearing on economic growth, sustainable development, and peace and stability."

It said that the platform will review progress on decisions reached at the last year's summit in Hangzhou, China and deliberate on issues of terrorism, climate, sustainable development, growth and trade, digitalisation, health, employment, migration, women's empowerment, and partnership with Africa. The theme for this year's summit is "Shaping an Inter-connected World". The G-20 is an international forum for the governments of the 20 major economies. (ANI)