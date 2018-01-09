PM Modi to attend WEF summit in Switzerland

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Switzerland between January 22-23 for the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit that is scheduled to be held on January 23 in Davos-Klosters.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote speech at the plenary session of the WEF summit.

He will also have a bilateral meeting with Alain Berset, the President of the Swiss Confederation on January 22. The session will be moderated by Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF.

The theme for this year's WEF summit is - "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World". Also, this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the summit, since former Prime Minister H. Deve Gowda's visit in 1997. (ANI)