PM Modi to attend work commencement of Rajasthan oil refinery

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a function to mark the commencement of work for the oil refinery at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district tomorrow.

The foundation stone of the oil refinery was laid by the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi four years ago.

The Prime Minister will also be addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has significant reserves of oil and gas and the refinery will be the state's first. It is envisaged as a 9 MMTPA Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex.

The product output from the refinery will conform to the advanced BS-VI emission norms. The estimated cost of the project, which is a Joint Venture of HPCL and Government of Rajasthan, is over Rs 43,000 crore. Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh and state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and several Union Ministers are expected to attend the event. (ANI)