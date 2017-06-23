PM Modi to boost trade, security ties during three-nation tour

[India], June 23 (ANI): A day ahead of his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he intends to strengthen ties will all the three nations - Portugal, The Netherlands, and the United States.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "Will hold talks with Mr. @antoniocostapm & interact with the Indian community during my Portugal visit tomorrow."

"My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world."

"My visit to Netherlands seeks to boost bilateral ties & deepen economic cooperation," he added. Prime Minister's three-nation tour begins tomorrow. According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay, PM Modi would visit Portugal on June 24, the U.S. on June 25 and 26, and the Netherlands on June 27. Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on regional security situation as also ways to enhance cooperation in bilateral areas of strategic importance. In the U.S., he will have a community event as well as a meeting with the business leaders. Ahead of the U.S. tour, Prime Minister Modi will visit Portugal, where he is expected to hold talks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa. "We are working on several documents to strengthen India-Portugal economic, scientific and cultural engagements and we expect to finalise and sign these documents essentially which are in the nature of memorandum of understanding," Baglay has said. "We look forward to a very action-filled, useful, productive and successful visit of the Prime Minister," he added. On Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Netherlands, the spokesperson has said India and the Netherlands are celebrating 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year and therefore, the trip is more significant. During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. (ANI)