PM Modi to call on President after NDA meeting

[India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will call on the President after the NDA meeting to stake claim to form the next government.

The newly-elected members of the NDA, who will meet in the central hall of Parliament, will formally elect Modi as their leader, sources said.

This will be followed by Modi's call on the President.

Meanwhile, a host of political leaders from the NDA arrived here to attend the BJP-led coalition meeting.

Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Goa, Assam, Gujarat and Uttarakhand -- Devendra Fadnavis, Raghubar Das, Pramod Sawant, Sarbananda Sonowal, Vijay Rupani and Trivendra Singh Rawat, respectively, were among those who arrived in the national capital.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Poonam Mahajan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also arrived for the meet. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal arrived for the NDA parliamentary meeting as well. The meeting is being held at 5 pm in the Central Hall of Parliament, BJP had tweeted on Friday. On May 21, during a meeting of NDA leaders, Modi had said that the coalition represents the country's expectations and ambitions. Meanwhile, the 16th Lok Sabha was on Saturday dissolved following the general elections and the new House has been constituted. The President signed the order accepting the advice of the Cabinet which met on Friday and made a recommendation to this effect. BJP secured an outright majority, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, 21 more than it had got in the 2014 polls. Along with its NDA allies, the BJP-led coalition has 351 members in the Lower House. (ANI)