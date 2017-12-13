PM Modi to commission naval submarine INS Kalvari tomorrow

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday dedicate to the nation, the naval submarine INS Kalvari, the first of six Scorpene-class submarines in Mumbai.

The INS Kalvari is a diesel-electric attack submarine that has been built for the Indian Navy by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

It is the first of six such submarines that will be inducted into the Indian Navy, which represents a significant success for the "Make in India" initiative.

The project has been undertaken with French collaboration.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the submarine at the Naval Dockyard, in the presence of the Defence Minister, important dignitaries of the Maharashtra Government and senior Naval Officers. He will address the gathering and undertake a visit of the submarine. (ANI)