PM Modi to embark on 5-day official visit to UK, Sweden today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-day official visit to Sweden and the United Kingdom (UK) today.





The visit of the prime minister to the two nations aims at enhancing bilateral cooperation in key areas like trade, investments and science and technology.





Apart from bilateral visits to the two countries, Prime Minister Modi will attend the India-Nordic Summit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Sweden and the United Kingdom respectively.



At the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister Modi will undertake his first visit to Sweden on April 16 to 17. He is scheduled to arrive in Stockholm on April 16 evening and will have a number of meetings on April 17, including an audience with the King of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf, and consultations with Prime Minister Lofven, according to Ministry of External Affairs statement.

Prime Minister Modi will address a gathering of select Swedish business leaders and will also meet Indian community in Sweden.

On the sidelines of the India-Nordic Summit, Prime Minister Modi will have separate bilateral meetings with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Norway respectively.

The Prime Minister will visit the UK from April 17 to 20 for a bilateral visit and attend CHOGM. The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UK will focus on enhancing India-UK tech partnership.

The visit will see a number of deliverables in the area of skill development, healthcare, cybersecurity, innovation, traditional medicine, and education. The India-UK CEOs Forum will also take place during this visit. Also, the UK will formally convey their readiness to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Prime Minister Modi will attend the CHOGM in London from April 19 to 20. The meetings of the Commonwealth Heads of Government usually take place every two years and serve to shape the organisation's agenda for the next two years.

The CHOGM is a multilateral organisation known for its focus on the development issues that confront the Small States and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), many of whom have deep historical and bilateral ties with India.