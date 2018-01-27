  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. PM Modi to embark on three-nation Middle East visit next month

PM Modi to embark on three-nation Middle East visit next month

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 27, 2018 22:48 hrs

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to Palestine, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from February 9 to 12.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine, and Prime Minister Modi's second visit to UAE and the first to Oman respectively.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with their leaders, apart from participating in other events.

Also, Prime Minister Modi would be addressing the Sixth World Government Summit to be held in Dubai, at which India has been extended the 'Guest of Honour' status.

He will also meet the Indian community in UAE and Oman respectively. (ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features