  4. PM Modi to hold 'Pariksha Par Charcha' with students today

Last Updated: Fri, Feb 16, 2018 10:23 hrs
Narendra Modi (AP Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will hold an interactive session titled 'Pariksha Par Charcha' with students from across the country, through a video conference from Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

Prime Minister Modi will discuss exam-related issues with both the states government and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at around 11:00 am.

He had also asked schools to make arrangements to enable students to view the interaction.

Human Resource Ministry said, "About 2,000 school and college students will attend the programme at Talkatora Stadium. Prime Minister Modi will advise students on beating exam stress and appearing for exams with a positive attitude."

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and asked youngsters to join him in the session which will start at noon.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi had asked the students to share their thoughts on upcoming examinations and suggest stress-busting techniques through the Narendra Modi App and the MyGov App.

The students were also encouraged to ask questions on Twitter using the hashtag #ExamWarriors. The interaction comes two weeks after the launch of the 'Exam Warriors' book penned by Prime Minister Modi.

Nearly 10 crore students from across the country will participate in the programme. Around 10 students will get an opportunity to ask questions directly. 

