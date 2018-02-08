PM Modi to hold 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on Feb 16

[India], Feb 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a unique 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on February 16, to help students appearing for exams relieve the stress.

The Prime Minister will connect with lakhs of students and thousands of schools across the country, and discuss exam-related issues through a video conference from Delhi's Talkatora Stadium at 11:00 am.

Students can also interact with Prime Minister Modi via the Narendra Modi app, the MyGov website, or through social media by using the hashtag #ExamWarriors.

In order to reach out to the students and prepare them to face the difficulties ahead of their exams, PM Modi has also penned a book, 'Exam Warriors' that is available in bookstores for Rs 100. (ANI)