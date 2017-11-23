PM Modi to inaugurate 5th Global Conference on 'Cyber Space'

[India], Nov. 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 5th Global Conference on 'Cyber Space', a two-day event, in the national capital today.

The event is being organised for the first time in India.

The theme of the conference is 'Cyber for All: A Secure and Inclusive Cyberspace for Sustainable Development.'

Representatives from around 124 countries and 33 Ministerial delegates from 31 countries, including Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremasinghe, will attend the conference.

The conference is being organised to promote the importance of inclusiveness and human rights in global cyber policy. Over 10 thousand delegates will take part in the conference in person. There will also be virtual participation from over 2800 locations across the world that will be connected in an interactive mode. (ANI)