PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in UP today

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and inaugurate various development projects.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inspect the Modern Coach Factory at Rae Bareli. He will also flag off the 900th coach, and a Humsafar Rake of this factory at a public meeting and address the gathering.

The Prime Minister will then proceed to Prayagraj where he will inaugurate a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre for the Kumbh Mela. He will perform Ganga Pujan, and visit the Swachh Kumbh exhibition before visiting the "Akshayvat" in Prayagraj.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Andawa, where he will dedicate to the nation various development projects and address the gathering. He will then arrive at Bamrauli Airport in Prayagraj to inaugurate the new terminal building of the airport before returning to Delhi. (ANI)