PM Modi to inaugurate Indian Science Congress in Manipur today

[India], Mar. 16 (ANI): Manipur is all set to host the Indian Science Congress for the first time, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurating its 105th session.

The Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address at the Manipur University in Imphal.

Imphal will become the second city in the North-East to host this prestigious event, an official release said.

At the Luwangpokpa Multi-Sports Complex in Luwangsangbam, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the National Sports University, 1000 Anganwadi Centres, 19 residential complexes for teachers, doctors and nurses, and other development projects.

He will also inaugurate the Luwangpokpa Multi-Sports Complex, Rani Gaidinliu Park, and other development projects. (ANI)