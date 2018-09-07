PM Modi to inaugurate India's first Global Mobility Summit

[India], Sep 06 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MOVE: India's ever first Global Mobility Summit organized by NITI Aayog at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 7 and 8. The focus of the summit will be on raising awareness about various aspects of Mobility and bringing together various stakeholders involved in enhancing mobility across different platforms.

Representatives from various intergovernmental organisations, academia, policy think tanks from India and abroad, global leaders from across the mobility sector such as OEMs, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, technology solution providers will be sharing their views on enhancing mobility over the next two days during the summit.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant held a curtain-raiser press conference ahead of the summit in the capital on Thursday.

Secretaries from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and representatives from the Department of Heavy Industries also present.

Rajiv Kumar said, "With disruptions in the mobility sector, we will be able to generate more employment and enhance the ease of living for citizens in India.

"Our main aim through the Global Mobility Summit is to revolutionise the way people travel in India, along with making mobility more connected, shared and seamless," said Amitabh Kant.

The Global Mobility Summit is the first of its kind, with over 2200 participants expected from across the world including leaders from the government, industry, research organizations, academia, think tanks and civil society. Components of the Summit include the core conclave, digital exhibition, Mobility Week with Featured Events and a variety of stakeholder consultations.

In the months leading up the Conclave, consultations were held across States, with visiting teams from NITI Aayog, in State Task Forces. State-specific issues will also be discussed, to evolve a shared, connected, zero emission and inclusive mobility agenda for the future. A Compendium of State Strategies, a Summary Compendium and a Compendium of Global Best Practices will be released on 7th September, outlining the results of this consultative process.

The Summit, which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, in its inaugural session will include remarks by 11 global CEOs, with 12 more key CEOs in a panel discussion. Union Ministers speaking at various sessions include Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis is expected to speak on Day 2, along with Lt. Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal. (ANI)