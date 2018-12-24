PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest rail-road bridge on Dec 25

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's longest rail-road Bogibeel Bridge in Assam on Tuesday, December 25.

The foundation stone of this bridge was laid down by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the year 2002, therefore it is being inaugurated on his birth anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, Railway PRO Nirpen Bhattacharya said, "This Bridge is the longest in India and is 4.94 km long. People would not know that this bridge is jointless. Latest technology has been used in constructing it. People of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are going to benefit from it as north and south banks of river Brahmaputra will be connected."

Bhattacharya further said that it took 21 years to construct the bridge. Manoj, a local told ANI, "This bridge will become a lifeline for us. People will now be able to access basic facilities at all points of time. Initially it was not possible to travel with boats after sunset." The first train on the bridge will start at around 11 am on Tuesday. (ANI)