PM Modi to inaugurate ISARC, IRRI, centres in UP tomorrow

, Dec 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a day-long visit to Varanasi and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, where he is slated to inaugurate a number of development projects and will participate in a summit.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate International Rice Research Institute South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) and International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) at the campus of National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC) in Varanasi. It will serve as a hub for rice research and training in South Asia and SAARC region, read an official statement.

The first international centre in eastern India is expected to play a major role in harnessing and sustaining rice production in the region. India's association with IRRI dates back to 1960s, and Prime Minister Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit IRRI headquarters in Manila in November last year, where he discussed agricultural innovations and research advances for the rice sector. Prime Minister Modi will attend the One District, One Product Regional Summit at Deendayal Hastakala Sankul (Trade Facilitation Centre and Crafts Museum) in Varanasi. 'One District One Product' scheme is aimed at enhancing the skills of local people and increasing the reach of the indigenous trades, crafts and products from small towns and small districts in the state, the statement added. These include handicrafts, food processing, engineering goods, carpets, readymade clothes, leather goods, etc which not only earn foreign exchange but also provide employment to the people. A commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldeo will be released by the Prime Minister in Ghazipur where he will also address a public rally. (ANI)