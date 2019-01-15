PM Modi to inaugurate Kollam bypass in Kerala today

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala today to attend various events in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram including the inauguration of Kollam bypass on NH-66.

The Kollam bypass is a 13 km long 2 lane bypass, with a project cost of Rs 352 crore. It includes three major bridges over the Ashtamudi Lake, having a total length of 1540 metres. This project will reduce travel time between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, and will also decongest traffic in Kollam town, read a statement.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the Prime Minister will visit the Padmanabhaswamy Temple. He is likely to unveil a plaque to mark the launch of some visitor facilities. This will be the third official visit of the Prime Minister to Kollam. His first visit to the city was in December 2015, when he unveiled the statue of R. Sankar. Subsequently, the Prime Minister visited Kollam in April 2016, hours after the fire tragedy. In Kollam, Prime Minister Modi is also expected hold a non-official public meeting. (ANI)