PM Modi to inaugurate National Cancer Institute at Badhsa in Haryana on Feb 12  

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at Badhsa, Jhajjar, in Haryana, from Kurukshetra on February 12 through video conferencing.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister OP Dhankar on Sunday presided over a review meeting regarding preparations for the inauguration of NCI, jointly with District Administration and AIIMS administration, in Jhajjar.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda would be present as the chief guest in the inauguration ceremony of the NCI, Badhsa, said Dhankar, who has directed the officers to make adequate arrangements to make the inaugural ceremony memorable.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch the Swachh Shakti-2019 programme from Kurukshetra. This programme is dedicated to women. An official spokesman of the state government said that about 7,500 women representatives from across the country and 15,000 women Panches and Sarpanches from across the state are participating in this programme. Prime Minister Modi had first launched the Swachh Shakti-2017 programme from Gujarat, Swachh Shakti-2018 from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and the third Swachh Shakti-2019 programme is being inaugurated from Kurukshetra in Haryana. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Ayurveda at Shri Mata Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, on February 12 at 11 am from Kurukshetra through digital link. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 270.50 crore, and will have 250 beds. (ANI)