PM Modi to inaugurate Raebareli-Fatehpur-Banda section of NH-232

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday dedicate to the nation the Raebareli-Fatehpur-Banda section of National Highway 232, at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

The 133-kilometre project has been completed at a cost of about Rs 558 crore. It is an important link between the mining areas of Bundelkhand, pilgrimage centre Chitrakoot, Lucknow and the Purvanchal districts of Uttar Pradesh. The newly widened highway is set to reduce travel time from Banda to Raebareli to 2.5 hours from 7-8 hours.

There are two Bypasses - an 11 kilometre one for the city of Fatehpur and 5 kilometres one for Lalganj, Raebareli. There are also two Rail-Over-Bridges (ROB) at Lalganj and Fatehpur. It is said that these have been constructed using Bow String Girder technology to avoid traffic blockage on the busy Delhi-Kolkata Railway Trunk Route as soon as possible. Apart from drastically reducing the travel time between Banda and Rae Bareli, the newly-constructed highway will also cut down traffic congestion in cities, reduce pollution and cut down fuel consumption. The highway will also open up employment opportunities in the area and boost socio-economic development in the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions of the state. (ANI)