PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 14,500 cr development projects in Odisha

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore during a day-long visit to Odisha.

The projects are related to higher education, health, road and highways and culture. PM Modi will also inaugurate ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar costing Rs 73.5 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Lalitgiri Archaeological Museum which houses huge sculptures of the Buddha and various Buddhist deities.

He will also release a commemorative coin and a postage stamp in memory of Paika Rebellion at a function in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar. This year marks the 200th anniversary the 1817 Rebellion led by Buxi Jagabandhu of Khorda district against the British. (ANI)