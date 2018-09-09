PM Modi to inaugurate Sardar Patel's statue on his birth anniversary

[India], Sept 9 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Statue of Unity - a monument statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat on his birth anniversary on October 31, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday announced on Sunday.

Located in Gujarat, the 182-metre long statue will occupy over 20,000 square meters, and will be surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs. 2,989 crore.

Rupani further said that the material used to make the statue has been collected from across the country.

The statue is built at the Sadhu-Bet Island, approximately 3.5 kms south of Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia in the Narmada district of Gujarat. (ANI)