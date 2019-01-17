PM Modi to inaugurate vibrant Gujarat Summit on Friday

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat beginning from Thursday, January 17.

During this period, the Prime Minister will visit Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Hazira.

In his first engagement tomorrow at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Center in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show. More than 25 industrial and business sectors will be showcased here under one umbrella.

Thereafter in the evening, the PM is scheduled to inaugurate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Ahmedabad. This is a state of art; super-speciality public hospital built by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and is equipped with all modern amenities, including an air ambulance. The hospital is also empanelled with Ayushman Bharat and would be a completely paperless hospital in the keeping up with the spirit of Digital India.

Apart from inspecting the hospital facilities, PM Modi will address a gathering here. Later in the evening, Ahmedabad Shopping Festival - 2019 will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The festival is being organised simultaneously with Vibrant Gujarat. The PM will also unveil the Vibrant Gujarat Ahmedabad Shopping Festival Mascot. The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering on this occasion. On the next day, January 18, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar. Vibrant Gujarat Summit was conceptualised in 2003 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, to re-establish Gujarat as a preferred investment destination. The Summit provides a platform for brainstorming on agendas of global socio-economic development, knowledge sharing and forging effective partnerships. Prime Minister will visit Hazira on 19th January 2019 to mark the setting up of the Hazira Gun Factory. From Hazira, he will go to Silvassa in Dadra Nagar Haveli. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects. In the last leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will go to Mumbai on January 19. He will inaugurate the new building of National Museum of Indian Cinema. (ANI)