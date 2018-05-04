PM Modi to interact with K'taka BJP workers through Namo App

[India], May 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will directly interact with the office bearers and karyakartas of Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha through Namo App via video bridge, on initiatives taken by the government for women empowerment today.

Prime Minister Modi is a public leader who always remains in touch with the citizens and BJP workers, and often holds discussions with them on important issues. He has many a times held discussions with party workers through Namo App.

On May 2, the Prime Minister directly interacted with members of BJP's Kisan Morcha through the medium of Namo App. Prior to that on April 26, he directly interacted with Karnataka's BJP candidate, office bearers and party's elected public representatives. He also had interaction with the BJP MPs, MLAs and public representatives on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, April 22 for which Gram Swaraj Abhiyan is being celebrated from April 14 to May 5. Apart from this, Prime Minister Modi on April 6, also interacted with lakhs of twitter followers on the occasion of BJP's establishment day. Last year during Deepavali, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with over 25,000 party workers from Gujarat and Varanasi. He also interacted with the party workers during Gujarat elections through audio bridge. (ANI)