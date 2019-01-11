PM Modi to interact with students, teachers in 2nd edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with a cross-section of Students, Teachers and Parents for the second edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

This Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 will be organised at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on January 29.

In this unique interaction students, parents, teachers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come together to discuss issues relating to exam life and stress connected with that.

Online competition has also been organized from January 7 to 17, 2019, for students of classes 9 to 12, graduate and undergraduate college students, their parents and their teachers, in which they can participate on different themes.

Students from Class 9 to 12 and students in graduate and undergraduate classes, below 25 years of age can take part in Caption Contest, winners of which will get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister at the venue of the Pariksha Pe Charcha event. There is also a competition titled 'My Success Mantra' for graduate and undergraduate classes under this students can share their experience if they have benefited from the insights Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave in his book 'Exam Warriors', outlining the things from the book that made them look at exams, or life, differently. Teachers' have also been invited to share their thoughts or experiences on facing the challenge of exams. Parents have to give their thoughts on what is it that they have learnt from the young Exam Warrior at home. Unlike last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2018, this year only the selected students, parents and teachers who have won the contest will be interacting with PM First-time students from all over India are being called as compared to last year where only Delhi / NCR students participated This year a cultural programme of 10 minutes has also been included in which the bright student's winners (e.g. Dancers/Singers etc) from Kala Utsav contest will be performing. For the first time participation of Indian students residing abroad is also planned for the event. Total 2000 students, parents and teachers will be participating from all over India in Pariksha pe Charcha 2.0. (ANI)