PM Modi to interact with young entrepreneurs tomorrow

[India], Jun 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in an interaction with young innovators and start-up entrepreneurs tomorrow.

This will be a very unique and a first of its kind interaction between the Prime Minister and youngsters from the world of start-up and innovation.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Tomorrow at 9:30 a.m., I will take part in an exciting interaction with youngsters from the world of start-ups & innovation. The interaction offers a wonderful opportunity to hear directly from pioneering young innovators who have excelled as start-up entrepreneurs."

Further, the Prime Minister lauded the youth's futuristic and out-of-the-box thinking and added that India has emerged as a hub for start-ups and innovation. "India has emerged a hub for start-ups and innovation. Indian youngsters have distinguished themselves due to their futuristic and out-of-the-box thinking. During tomorrow's interaction youngsters from leading incubation centres and tinkering labs will be taking part as well," Prime Minister wrote on the micro-blogging site. The interaction will take place via the NaMo App (Narendra Modi App) and Doordarshan Live. "I would particularly urge my young friends to join tomorrow's interaction. It is a wonderful way to learn, grow & get inspired. You can join the interaction via the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App' or @DDNewsLive. If you have any idea or suggestion, do share it on social media," the Prime Minister further tweeted. (ANI)