PM Modi to kickstart marathon campaign run in K'taka today

[India], May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will kickstart a series of election rallies in poll-bound Karnataka.

The Prime Minister will first arrive at Chamarajanagar in the morning and address a rally there.

Next, he will proceed to Udupi in coastal Karnataka, where the Prime Minister will be visiting Shri Krishna Mutt. Later he will again address a massive public rally.

Late in the evening, Prime Minister Modi will address his third rally in Chikkodi town in Belagavi district.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address 12 more rallies in Karnataka till May 8. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said that he is looking forward to the Karnataka trip. Looking forward to being in Karnataka today. I will be addressing three rallies across the state. @BJP4Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah is also in Karnataka and will be taking part in the election campaign in different parts of the state. On a related note, Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)