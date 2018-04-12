PM Modi to launch health centre in Chhattisgarh on Saturday

[India] April 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh on Saturday to launch Health and Wellness Centre under Ayushman Bharat.

The Prime Minister will be visiting Bijapur district's Jangala Development Hub, situated in a panchayat that has emerged as a model panchayat.

Prime Minister Modi would be interacting with people, local 'Champions of Change' including officials of the district administration, who despite all odds and being at the epicenter of Left Wing Extremism have performed very well, especially post the launch of Aspirational District programme on January 5, 2018.

The Prime Minister would also launch Health and Wellness Centre component of the Ayushman Bharat Programme in this panchayat as part of the visit. The Ayushman Bharat has twin missions. First, creating a network of Health and Wellness Centres to deliver comprehensive primary healthcare close to the community, and second, providing insurance cover to 40 per cent of India's population that is most deprived, for secondary and tertiary care including for instance, hospitalisation costs. The Prime Minister's visit to Bijapur gives wings to the aspirations of people in the remotest parts of India to become a rightful partner in India's growth story. (ANI)