PM Modi to launch Khelo India School Games tomorrow

[India], Jan. 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first Khelo India School Games at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi tomorrow.

The Khelo India programme has been introduced to revive the sports culture in the country at grassroots level and make India a sporting nation.

In keeping with Prime Minister Modi's vision, Khelo India is expected to help scout young talent from the schools in various disciplines and groom them as future sports champions.

Talented players identified in priority sports disciplines at various levels will be provided annual financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh per annum for eight years.

Over the coming nine days, Under-17 players will vie for 199 gold medals, 199 silver medals and 275 bronze medals in across 16 disciplines: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Shooting, Swimming, Volleyball, Weightlifting, and Wrestling. The inaugural games will conclude on February 8.(ANI)