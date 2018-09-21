PM Modi to launch PMJAY in Ranchi

[India], Sept 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) in Ranchi on September 23.

The aspirational scheme of Government of India is aimed at providing health assurance worth Rs. 5 lakh per year to over 10 crore families across the country.

Announcing the scheme on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi had said, "Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on September 25 this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get proper access to good quality and affordable healthcare".

After the inauguration of the scheme, Modi will be visiting an exhibition on the PMJAY. He will also witness a demonstration of activities such as beneficiary identification and e-card creation. Prime Minister Modi will thereafter lay the foundation stone for medical colleges at Chaibasa and Koderma. As many as 10 health and wellness centres will also be inaugurated by him during the event. He will also be addressing the gathering at the event. After the culmination of events in Ranchi, Prime Minister Modi will depart for Gangtok, Sikkim. On September 24, he will inaugurate Pakyong Airport. With the inauguration of the airport, the State of Sikkim will come on the country's aviation map, providing a big boost to connectivity in the Himalayan state. (ANI)