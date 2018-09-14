PM Modi to launch Swachhata Hi Seva movement tomorrow

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Swachhata Hi Seva in New Delhi on Saturday. The movement aims at generating greater public participation towards cleanliness.

At the launch event, the Prime Minister would interact with a cross-section of people from 18 locations across the country through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister would interact with school children, security personnel, spiritual leaders, members of milk and agricultural cooperatives, media persons, local government representatives, railway employees and several others.

Earlier, describing this movement as "a great way to pay tributes to Bapu," the Prime Minister, in a video message, had exhorted people to be "part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat." "On 2nd October we mark the start of Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a Clean India. I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat!" the Prime Minister tweeted on September 12. "The 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' commences on 15th September. This is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu. Come, be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat!" he added. The movement, which will be held from September 15 to October 2, is being organised in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, launched on October 2, 2014.(ANI)