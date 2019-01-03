PM Modi to lay Foundation Stone for 3 NH projects on Saturday

[India], Jan 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the Foundation Stone for three National Highways projects, worth Rs 3318 crore, in Odisha this Saturday (January 5).

The Prime Minister will do a 'Bhoomi Pujan' for three National Highway projects of nearly 200 kilometres in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The projects include four-laning of Rimuli-Koida section of NH-215 (new NH-520), Koida-Rajamunda section of NH-215 (new NH-520) and Singara-Binjabahal section of NH-6 (new NH-49).

The works include construction of four bypasses, three flyovers, 11 vehicular underpasses, 12 major bridges, 50 minor bridges and 34 kilometres of service road. The projects will improve interstate connectivity between Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, as also the connectivity of mineral-rich districts with other parts and ports of the State. In addition, these projects are likely to contribute towards generation of employment opportunities, along with substantial gains in terms of reduced operating cost of vehicles. (ANI)