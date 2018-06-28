PM Modi to lay foundation stone for key projects in AIIMS

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will on June 29 lay the foundation stone for key projects in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

He will lay the foundation stone of the National Centre for Aging at AIIMS aimed at providing the older population with multi-specialty healthcare.

The National Centre for Aging will have 200 general ward beds.

During the same event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 555-bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital.

He will also dedicate the 500-bed New Emergency Block in Safdarjung Hospital, the 300-bed PowerGrid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS, and the Connection Motorable Tunnel between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and Trauma Centre. (ANI)