PM Modi to lead 3rd International Yoga Day celebrations across India

New Delhi: The Union council of ministers, in its entirety, will spread across the country on Wednesday for the third International Yoga Day programmes, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi showing off his yoga skills with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.



Meanwhile, home minister Rajnath Singh and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari will head the events at Himachal’s Sujanpur Tira and Maharashtra’s Nagpur respectively whilst human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar will preside over the Manipur leg even as railway minister Suresh Prabhu takes the helm at Mumbai. The national capital, for its part, will witness the participation of Union urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at its yoga day event.

It has become a trend for ministers to fan out across the country on such missions ever since the NDA government came to power in 2014. Soon after the yoga day celebrations are done, the entire council of ministers will again tour various parts of the country to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Indira Gandhi-declared Emergency. They will hold public meetings to talk about the excesses indulged by the then Congress government during this period.

June 21 was declared as the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014. Over 190 countries, including 40 Islamic nations, supported the move to have a special day for yoga. Following this, the first International Yoga Day was observed across the world on June 21 for the past two years.